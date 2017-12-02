Man shot at Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights, suspect at large

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) — Colonial Heights police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at Southpark Mall that has left one man in critical condition Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 1:30 pm inside the mall.

Witnesses on the scene say it happened inside a Pacsun store, WRIC reported.

The mall was placed on lockdown for a short time, but has since reopened.

A few areas near the center court remain closed as police continue to investigate the scene.

Employees of the mall said they received a text message alert about the shooting, reported WRIC.

Police say the initial investigation revealed the shooter and the victim knew each other, but the suspect has not been identified. They believe this was an isolated incident.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center.