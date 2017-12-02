Man arrested and charged in case of missing North Carolina girl

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WAVY) – The boyfriend of missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods’ mother has been arrested and charged in the disappearance of the North Carolina girl.

In a release, the Onslow County Sheriff’s office says investigators believe Woods is deceased. They do not know where her body may be and are still searching.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office took 32-year-old Early Kimrey into custody on Friday. He’s been charged with concealing of death, obstruction of justice, second degree burglary, felony larceny, and possession of stolen property. District Attorney Ernie Lee says additional charges could be pending as the investigation continues.

Kimrey is currently being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1,010,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.