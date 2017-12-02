Hampton man dies from his injuries from Thursday crash

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A 22-year-old man has died from his injuries following a serious crash that happened Thursday evening.

Hampton Police were dispatched around 9 p.m. for a two vehicle crash in the 2100 block of Cunningham Drive.

When officers arrived on scene they found the crash with one of the drivers of a 2005 Kawasaki Nina, suffering from critical injuries.

This driver of the Ninja has been identified as Tyree M. Freeland, of Hampton, according to Hampton Police Division. Freeland was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on December 1.

There were no other injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The initial police investigation revealed that a 2012 Dodge SUV was driving eastbound on Cunningham Drive, attempting to make a left turn into the parking lot of the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center. As the Dodge SUV was turning, the Ninja motorcycle hit the back right passenger side of the turning vehicle.

The crash is being investigated by the members of the Hampton Police Division’s Reconstruction Team and remains under investigation.

