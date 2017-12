VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Suspects of a residential burglary crashed a vehicle at the intersection of Nimmo Parkway and Upton Drive Saturday night, according to Virginia Beach dispatch.

The call came in just before 10 p.m.

Dispatch said the suspects were fleeing a crime.

There were injuries reported, but no one has been transported to a hospital at this time.

Stay with WAVY.com for more on this story.