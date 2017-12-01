Williamsburg man charged with setting his house on fire a third time

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A 45-year-old man has been charged with intentionally setting a Williamsburg house on fire for a third time.

Officials in Williamsburg say police and fire crews reponded to a fire at a home on Thomas Nelson Lane around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators determined it had been started by Dennis Wade Tooley.

Officials say Tooley is facing prosecution for two earlier fires at the home that happened in November 2016 and this past July.

Tooley was arrested for arson at his temporary home Friday afternoon and taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.