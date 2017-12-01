Video: Burglar breaks into convenience store through glass door

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Surveillance video released by Virginia Beach police shows the moments a burglar broke into a convenience store.

The burglary happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday at a Gulf Gas Station on Indian River Road.

Video shows a man smashing through glass at one of the doors, before running behind a counter, taking something and then running out.

Police said the man took several packs of cigarettes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.