Suffolk duplex fire displaces four

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to duplex fire in the 1000 block of Railroad Avenue on Friday night.

Crews arrived at the home in the Jericho neighborhood at 10:41 p.m., and found heavy fire on the first floor of the two-story duplex, according to Battalion Chief William Kessinger.

Four adult residents had evacuated before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported and the displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal.