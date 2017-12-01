Police: Property manager charged with embezzling from apartment complex

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City woman is charged with embezzling from an apartment complex where she worked as a property manager.

Police arrested Sarah Hawkins Ownley, 44, on Friday after an investigation into transactions conducted at Rivers Edge Apartment Complex, located at 450 Rivers Edge Circle in Elizabeth City.

She is accused of embezzling $4,199, and is charged with seven counts of felony embezzlement and eight counts of felony uttering forged instrument.

She’s currently at the Albemarle District Jail under a $38,000 secured bond.

Police add the case is still under investigation, and additional charges are expected to come. Any potential victims or witnesses that may have had dealings with Ownley are asked to contact Kevin Burgess, Detective for the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 621-7129.