NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was shot in the jaw on Friday night in an apparent drive-by shooting in Newport News.

When police arrived to the area of Preakness Drive and Colony Road shortly after 6:51 p.m., they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a wound to the upper right jaw.

Witnesses told police the victim was shot by someone who was in a gray sedan.

Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.