(WAVY) — Four area teams will play in state semifinal football games on Saturday with a trip to the state championship game on the line.

CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINAL:

Oscar Smith (11-2) at Colonial Forge (13-0) Saturday at 2:00

CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINAL:

Nansemond River (9-4) at Highland Springs (12-1) Saturday at 4:00

CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINAL:

Lafayette (12-1) at Louisa (13-0) Saturday at 2:00

CLASS 2 STATE SEMIFINAL:

Poquoson at Robert E. Lee (12-1) Saturday at 2:00