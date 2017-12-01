Officials marking end of first phase in I-64 widening

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A project to widen 21 miles of Interstate 64 on the Peninsula and ease problems of congestion is one-third completed.

State and local officials will mark the end of the project’s first phase Friday, and cut the ribbon on new travel lanes.

Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne said in October that the project is ahead of schedule because of work the Virginia Department of Transportation did before crews broke ground.

The first stretch of the widening goes from the Jefferson Avenue airport exit to Lee Hall.

With completion of this phase, one travel lane and one shoulder lane have now been added in each direction along the 5.6 mile corridor.

The expansion project will widen the interstate from four lanes to six lanes and go through Newport, News, James City and York Counties. Crews started the third phase of expansion in 2015.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe is expected to give remarks at Industrial Park in Newport News, and talk about the progress of the project. The entire project is scheduled to be done in 2021.

