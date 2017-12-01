ODU gets ready for rivalry game vs. VCU

(WAVY) — Tomorrow night in Richmond, Old Dominion and VCU will meet for the 93rd time on the basketball court. ODU has lost 6 of its last 7 games to the Rams, including a 67-64 setback in Norfolk last season.

When both teams were in the CAA, it was one of the best rivalries in all of college basketball. Now that both teams are in different conferences, the rivalry is not quite as big as it used to be, but it’s still a game both teams and fans have circled on the calendar.

“It’s going to be a great atmosphere, it’s a big rivalry, players on both sides, coaches on both sides are going to be excited,” ODU coach Jeff Jones said. “I don’t think the emotions are a bad thing, everybody is going to be excited to play and you channel the emotion.”

“Who doesn’t love to play in a game like that,” guard B.J. Stith said. “It’s a rivalry game, gonna be big on energy, high on energy, I can’t wait.”

“I actually came on my visit last year against VCU when they played here,” freshman guard Michael Hueitt said. “I saw how hostile it was so I’m ready to be a part of that.”

Saturday’s game will be televised on MASN.