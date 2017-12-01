Norfolk man arrested in connection with two robberies

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested a man wanted for commercial robberies in Norfolk.

Police say that 30-year-old Demond A. White was arrested on Nov. 29.

Detectives say that White entered the Tinee Giant on E. Princess Anne Road on Nov. 14 and brandished a handgun and demanded money from the store clerks. The clerks fled to the back of the business and White ran from the location before police arrived. No injuries were reported.

On Nov. 17., White was armed with a handgun and demanded money as he entered the Good Time Mini Mart on Sewells Point Road. After obtaining money, White discharged his handgun before exiting the business. None of the victims were injured during the robbery and White fled from the area before first responders arrived.

White was charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of possessions of a firearm by convicted felon, attempted felonious assault and wearing a mask in public.

He is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.