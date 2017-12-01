Norfolk apartment complex tries to make it right after 10 days without gas service

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An Ocean View apartment complex has an offer to make things right for residents after a gas leak. It’s been 10 days without heat, hot water, or stoves at the Royal Mace apartments.

On the day rent is due, the property managers hoped to have gas restored along with the confidence of their residents.

Friday morning, crews continued to work to restore gas service for the residents. People like Danielle Bronkowksi haven’t had that service in more than a week.

“We realized this should only be about three days, it’s right before Thanksgiving,” she said.

Three days turned into 10 days.

During that time, there was no answer to when crews would finish work.

Friday rent was due.

We went to the complex to find out when gas service would get restored. The apartment manager walked out to us. However, they didn’t chase our camera away.

Instead, manager Sandra Winfrey wanted to show us what management is doing to make it right.

First, she said residents have 10 days to pay their rent. Each apartment got a $25 giftcard to Farm Fresh and no rent for the days without gas service.

“We pro-rated their rent and reimbursed them a rent credit for the entire time this is going on,” she explained.

“The heating will all be restored today, I’ve been told, in the next three hours.”

By the time we ran into Danielle Bronkowski, her heat was back on and so was her hot water.

What did she think of management’s response?

“They were just on top of it letting us know what was going on, where they were in the progress maintenance wise, who was coming out,” she said.

Bronkowski counts as at least one resident satisfied.

At the same time, one resident woman told us she’s not satisfied with the response. The way she put it $400 doesn’t make up for all the meals she had to buy because she didn’t have gas service.