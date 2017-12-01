Michael Flynn, former national security adviser, to plead guilty in Mueller probe

WASHINGTON (NBC) — Former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was charged with making false statements to the FBI and is expected to plead guilty Friday morning in federal court.

Flynn’s lawyer did not immediately return a request for comment.

NBC News reported last month that federal investigators have gathered enough evidence to bring charges in their investigation of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, according to multiple sources familiar with the investigation.

NBC News: According to the criminal information, Flynn lied to the FBI as to the nature of his conversations with the Russian Ambassador on multiple occasions in December of 2016 before the Trump admin took office. https://t.co/vCgolvQYNS — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) December 1, 2017

Flynn, who was fired after just 24 days on the job, was one of the first Trump associates to come under scrutiny in the federal probe now led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.