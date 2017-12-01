Man injured in shootout at Newport News hotel

NEWPORT NEWS Va. (WAVY) — A shootout at a Newport News hotel overnight left a 25-year-old man wounded.

According to police, a 25-year-old man exchanged gunfire with at least three other people at the Budget Lodge located at 930 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. around 3 a.m. Friday.

Police say they found the man in a parking lot suffering from two gunshot wounds to his hip and leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the man is not cooperating.

No other information has been released.

