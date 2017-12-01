Man in construction hat robs Norfolk 7-Eleven

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Norfolk 7-Eleven early Thursday morning in a construction hat.

Surveillance video captured images of the suspect entering the 3232 Chesapeake Boulevard store around 3:30 a.m.

The man displayed a gun, police say, and demanded money from the cashier. When the cashier handed over the money, the suspect fled the store.

Two employees who were inside the store at the time were not hurt.

The suspect had a few unique accessories that he wore to commit the robbery, including a white construction hat, clear protective glasses, red shoes and a camouflage cloth used to mask his face.

Multiple 7-Eleven robberies are also under investigation in the area, including several in which suspects jumped the counter.

A West Virginia man was also recently arrested in relation to a string of robberies at 7-Elevens back in May.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.