PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Lanes are blocked on the VA-164 MLK Expressway as emergency crews are responding to an incident.

ERT said Friday that two lanes were blocked on VA-164 East, just before London Boulevard. VDOT listed the reason for the lane closures as an “incident.”

Traffic Advisory: Two left lanes are currently blocked on VA 164 East just before London Blvd. — ERT (@DriveERT) December 1, 2017

Traffic cameras showed emergency responders on the expressway. Motorists should expect delays traveling from Norfolk to Portsmouth.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing news.