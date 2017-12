PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate who was found unresponsive on Friday at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail was pronounced dead shortly after.

Jail officials say lifesaving attempts were made to save 25-year-old Jonathan D. Ellis, but were unsuccessful.

The jail says it will be conducting a full internal review of the death and will contact the Virginia Department of Corrections, as per normal protocol.

Further information is not available at this time.

Stay with WAVY for updates.