In the Kitchen: Pumpkin Crème Brulee and Eggnog Macaroon.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today in the kitchen we had Chef Kyle Fowlkes from Cypress Grille and he brought Sophia Collins who is on the second floor in the Spa Botanica. You can find them both at the Embassy Suites located in Hampton.

Kyle made a Pumpkin Crème Brulee with Eggnog Macaroons. After you have a tasty meal or drink stop by to see Sophia who has December treats that meet all of your therapeutic needs along with a manicure/pedicure.

Spa Botanica Hampton

at Embassy Suites

Make Your Reservation Today

Call (757) 213-8510

SpaBotanicaHampton.com

Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites Hampton

Coliseum Drive – Hampton

(757) 827-8200

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites Hampton.