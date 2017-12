PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Next weekend a festive flotilla will cruise through downtown Hampton. Today the Hampton Convention and Visitors Bureau shared all the details on how you can watch on land or book your passage for the Lighted Boat Parade.

29th Annual Downtown Hampton Lighted Boat Parade

Friday, December 1st

Downtown Hampton Waterfront

Register Your Boat by calling (757) 727-1276

For event information, go to VisitHampton.com/Holiday