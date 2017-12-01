Forklift falls off loading dock, injures worker in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An industrial worker at the Navy Exchange Service Command Distribution Center (NEXCOM) located on Kenyon Court was injured during an accident Friday morning, according to Suffolk officials.

A woman was operating a forklift when it overturned and fell nearly five feet to the ground from a loading dock.

Emergency communications received the call for the accident just before 10 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they had to rescue the victim from the forklift. She was still restrained by her seat belt after it overturned.

The victim was transported to Sentara Norfolk General with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue personnel treated the area for contamination after battery acid from the forklift leaked following the accident.