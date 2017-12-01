Autopsy shows Ashanti Billie died of undetermined trauma

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An autopsy report released Friday shows medical examiners believe the 19-year-old woman died of undetermined trauma.

Billie disappeared in late September, when she didn’t show up to work at her job on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Police found her body almost two weeks later in Charlotte, North Carolina. Eric Brian Brown, a 45-year-old retired Navy veteran, has been charged in Billie’s death.

The autopsy was completed at the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s office on Sept. 29.

The report shows Billie’s body was found decomposed, partially skeletonized, with a shallow skin ulceration at the left buttock.

A half-inch “circular defect” was also found 41 inches above the heel, at the mid-line of her anterior torso.

A toxicology report also released Friday shows no signs of drugs in Billie’s system.

Clothing, insect larvae, pulled pubic hair, head hair, jewelry, fingernail swabs, teeth swabs, breast swabs, wrist swabs, rectal swabs and finger prints were preserved as evidence.