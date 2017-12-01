Arrest made in string of burglaries in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they linked five burglaries to a Newport News man after finding stolen property for sale in pawn shops and on social media sites.

Curtis Adam Robertson, 30, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with five counts of burglary.

Chief Clifford Bowen says there were 11 burglaries between Nov.11-26. Investigators are still working to determine if Robertson was involved in the other six cases.

Bowen says in all 11 cases, the suspect stole tools and equipment to include generators, lawnmowers and power tools.

Kenny Keeton, who has lived on Messick Road for 30 years, came home in early November to find several chain saws and other tools stolen from his detached garage and his truck.

“I don’t know what brought him to my place to steal,” said Keeton. “I took it personal when they took my bag of climbing gear, because that’s what I make my living with.”

Keeton runs his business, Squirrely Jack Tree and Lawn Care, out of his home. He estimates his losses at about $6,000.

Keeton says he left his garage and truck unlocked.

Bowen reminds residents to lock their home and car doors, especially after officers took 13 car break-in reports on Nov. 26 around Little Florida Road and Odd Road.

All 13 cars were unlocked, says Bowen.

As for pricey tools and other property, the department recommends keeping a log of items and marking each item with an identifying feature.

“They want to record those serial numbers somewhere and keep those numbers safe because that will always assist us in locating and identifying the property later,” said Bowen.

Roberton’s mugshot is being withheld as police in Poquoson and Newport News investigate him for other similar crimes.