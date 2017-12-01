After high profile sexual harassment allegations, a CNU professor speaks up

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — After a string of high profile sexual harassment allegations in the workplace, a Christopher Newport lecturer is speaking up on what businesses can do to keep employees safe.

“It’s not about a bad apple, not just a bad situation. It’s a systemic cultural issue, a bad barrel,” said Dr. Angela Spranger, who has worked at Christopher Newport University for six years.

Spranger specializes in organizational behavior, human resources and leadership in business.

She’s also worked in human resources departments.

Spranger says sexual harassment is behavior or actions that are driven by sexual desires.

That includes inappropriate comments about body parts, touching and messages.

Spranger says all is unwanted and unwelcomed by victims and says co-workers should know the lines they can and can’t cross.

“It comes down to being courteous, being police, being respectful of people just as people,” Spranger said.

Spranger says now is the time to start calling out inappropriate actions, and she believes society is headed in that direction because of high profile cases.

Earlier this week, NBC fired Today Show anchor Matt Lauer for work misconduct.

Last month, CBS fired journalist Charlie Rose for sexual harassment allegations.

Spranger says this should alert businesses to reviewing policies because victims can file lawsuits because of their sexual harassment experiences.

“Businesses care about profit right? They care about bottom lines. If you know that these cases may lead to lawsuits, that’s going to affect your bottom line,” she said.

Spranger says businesses should have zero tolerance policies and review current policies.

They should also re-evaluate current sexual harassment training courses and figure out what would work.

But Spranger says in order to enforce policies, companies must stay true to their word and take action on allegations.

“That’s gold. That’s more valuable to a company’s intangible resources. That’s the type of thing that will shift a culture,” she said.