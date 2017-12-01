A Special Christmas Gift to Fallen Soldiers

ARLINGTON, Va. (WAVY) – Everyone deserves a Christmas gift that comes from the heart, even those who are no longer with us. Every Christmas holiday the organization, Wreaths Across America, carries out a wreath laying ceremony in national cemeteries across the country. Over 200 volunteers help lay millions of wreaths at the headstones of soldiers, honoring their lives and service.

The Organization acquires these gifts through the kind and loving donations from citizens of all walks of life.

This year Taylor’s Do It Center in Virginia Beach donated $12,000 to Wreaths Across America. Since veterans are a huge part of the Hampton Roads community, its important to take part, says the owner of Taylor’s.

Today is the last day to contribute to this heart filled cause. It costs $15 to donate a wreath. Go to wreathsacrossamerica.org to give your gift or take an even larger leap and become a volunteer.

