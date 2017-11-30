Volunteers requested in search for missing NC 3-year-old

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — As the search for missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods continues, Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller says investigators are requesting aid from citizen volunteers.

Woods was last seen by her mother at their home, located at 2404 Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville, N.C., on Sunday night when she put the child to bed. She called the sheriff’s office around 6 a.m. Monday to report her missing.

Volunteers are asked to arrive at Dawson Community Church First Church of God at 2311 Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville, between 8-9 a.m. on Friday.

A photo I.D. is required to join the search and volunteers should be prepared to traverse through harsh terrain.

Each search is expected to last between 4 to 6 hours, and volunteers should bring their own water and food.

Volunteers will be broken up into small groups headed by a team leader, who will walk no more than 10 feet ahead of the group.

Miller emphasized that if volunteers find anything, they should neither touch nor take photos of possible evidence.

More information will be available on the Onslow County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page later Thursday afternoon.

The FBI and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is still asking that if anyone has information about this case to please contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.