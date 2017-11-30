Virtual Senior Care and Consulting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the National Institute on Aging, about 34 percent of families live at least an hour away from their aging loved ones, and that can make hands-on care difficult to manage.

Christina Drumm-Boyd is the Founder and CEO of Care Connect Direct and they provide a unique virtual consulting service designed to help you help your loved ones, near and far. Christina stopped by The Hampton Roads Show with some great advice on how to take advantage of the services at Care Connect Direct.

Care Connect Direct

200 S. Kellam Rd

Virginia Beach

Phone: (855) 872-2529

CareConnectDirect.com

