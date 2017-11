NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking to identify a masked suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven store on Sunday.

Police say the suspect went into a store on Warwick Boulevard around 1 a.m. This person, who was wearing a mask, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Surveillance video showed him filling a back with cash from two registers, before walking out of the store.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.