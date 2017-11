DOVER, DE (WAVY) – A magnitude 4.4 earthquake was reported just outside of Dover, Delaware Thursday evening.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says it was centered 8 miles ENE of Dover and struck around 4:45 p.m.

For reference, the 2011 Virginia earthquake was a 5.8 magnitude quake.

