Union: Many AA flights in December lack scheduled pilots

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, a pair of American Airlines jets are parked on the airport apron at Miami International Airport in Miami. A scheduling glitch has left American scrambling to find pilots to operate thousands of flights over the busy Christmas holiday period. American said Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, it expects to avoid canceling flights by paying overtime and using reserve pilots. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is scrambling to find pilots to operate thousands of flights over the busy Christmas holiday period after a glitch in the system used to schedule crews.

A spokesman for the airline said Wednesday that American expects to avoid canceling flights by paying overtime and using reserve pilots.

American isn’t saying how many flights are affected, but the pilots’ union says that about 15,000 flights were scheduled without a captain, a co-pilot or both.

A union spokesman calls it a potential crisis.

American is the world’s biggest airline. It has about 15,000 active pilots and expects to operate more than 200,000 flights in December.