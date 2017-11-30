Thousands of gallons of liquid sewage spill at JEB Little Creek

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Roughly 60,000 gallons of liquid sewage were accidentally discharged into Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek’s harbor Thursday after a pipe ruptured.

According to Navy officials, security personnel first discovered liquid coming from underneath a door at a pump house on base around 4 a.m.

Crews were immediately dispatched and the spill was stopped at 8:30 a.m., officials say.

An additional 60,000 gallons of liquid sewage were also recovered from associated drainage lines and a dry well on base, which stopped further discharge.

Virginia Department of Health officials said the discharge does not pose a significant health risk to the public.

Capt. Dean VanderLey, Commanding Officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic, sent out a statement after the spill.

“Naval facilities personnel took immediate action to isolate the ruptured pipe and contain the discharge and notified the National Response Center & Virginia Department of Environmental Quality,” VanderLay said in a release. “We are committed to the health and safety of our communities where we live and work.”

The cause for the break is unknown, but officials say an assessment of the break, and potential future repairs or replacement of the pipeline, are currently underway.