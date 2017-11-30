Salem High School on lockdown due to student with medical emergency

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Salem High School in Virginia Beach has been placed on lockdown due to a medical emergency, a spokesperson with Virginia Beach City Public Schools says.

Eileen Cox, a spokesperson for the district, tells WAVY.com it is a medical emergency with a single student. The rest of the students are safe.

Cox says there is no reason for parents to pick up their students.

Images from the scene Thursday showed a heavy police presence outside the school.

