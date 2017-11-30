Portsmouth police investigating armed robbery of Family Dollar

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives are investigating an armed robbery of a Family Dollar that occurred on Tuesday evening.

According to police, they were dispatched to the Family Dollar in the 3400 block of George Washington Highway at around 10:53 p.m.

According to detectives, the suspect forced employees back into the store at gunpoint as they were exiting the store after closing. The suspect then demanded money and cigarettes from the employees. The employees complied with the suspect’s demands and suspect fled the location on foot.

There were no injuries.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.