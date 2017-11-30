Police: Speed a factor in fatal motorcycle crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man was killed Wednesday night after crashing his motorcycle in Newport News.

Newport News police say the crash was reported just after 10 p.m. in the area of Saunders Road and Harpersville Road.

An initial investigation found a 32-year-old Hampton man was riding his motorcycle in the area when he lost control and slid into a four-door sedan. Police say he was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say speed was determined to be a factor in the crash. None of the occupants in the sedan were injured.