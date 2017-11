PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pals of the week were a pair of cuties… Les and Gibson! They are a guinea pig pair from the Norfolk Animal Care Center.

These fellas are about two years old and are absolutely adorable!

If you’d like to make these pair of cuties a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at the Norfolk Animal Care Center at (757) 441-5505 or visit Norfolk.gov/NACC