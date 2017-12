NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday evening.

Dispatch said the call came in at 11:10 p.m. for a person shot near 28th Street and Waverly Way.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.