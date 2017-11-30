Opening of I-64 express lanes in Norfolk delayed

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The opening of new express lanes on Interstate 64 in Norfolk has been delayed.

Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne announced the delay Thursday, noting it was pushed back to allow the Virginia Department of Transportation more time to test tolling equipment.

VDOT had announced earlier in the week that it would be lifting HOV restrictions to test the tolling system. The testing was originally expected to take about three weeks, with the express lanes set to open in December.

Layne said the following in a statement Thursday:

There’s no room for error, especially in Hampton Roads – a region that’s seen poorly executed toll collections. VDOT and its contractors were to conduct exhaustive testing to ensure the unique characteristics of the 64 Express Lanes would function as expected. Based on its latest update, VDOT is not in a position to open this new facility. I have directed the agency to conduct an additional 60 days of testing, because this facility’s credibility will not be called into question.”

