Officials stumped in highway crash case that cost $3 million

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) – Maine officials say they have no clues and have made no progress in the case of a hit-and-run driver who caused $3 million in damage by cracking a highway overpass.

Department of Transportation spokesman Ted Talbot says the crash on a highway in Augusta left no debris, no witnesses and wasn’t caught on camera. The Bangor Daily News reports officials discovered the massive dent and crack in October, and emergency repair work cost about $3 million.

The department has reached out to social media and to news organizations for help with the investigation. If found, officials want the person responsible to pay the millions needed for repairs.

Talbot says no outside agencies have been called upon, and won’t be contacted without meaningful leads.