Norfolk military family wants answers after dog was shot on Thanksgiving Day

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Navy family is asking for help figuring out who shot their dog on Thanksgiving Day.

Alyssa Bogard told 10 On Your Side that she and her family were inside their home on Bonnot Avenue preparing dinner.

Her two dogs were outside, playing within the fenced backyard.

In the early evening, she let the dogs in, soon noticing that blood was coming from, Fang, her lab mix.

“He wouldn’t get up,” she said through tears. “He was a mangled mess. His entire throat was swollen.”

The family at first assumed the dogs had been in a fight. They rushed Fang to the vet, and soon learned his wounds stemmed from something else.

“They showed us the X-rays and there were two bullets facing opposite directions… he was shot once and it went from his neck down next to his private part. And then through his chest. He had a tear in his esophagus. He had pneumonia. His lungs were filling up with fluid.”

The family took Fang home that night but he needed to be euthanized the next day, Bogard said.

“I just want to know what happened… I want to find who did it… that is someone that is sick.”

Bogard said that blood trailed beyond the fence. The family never heard a gunshot.

Originally, they thought Fang may have gotten loose on his own, which had happened once before.

But now, the family suspects someone may have been trying to break in, based on how the door was broken.

Norfolk Police told 10 On Your Side that they are investigating, but did not provide information on a suspected motive or shooter.

As tragic as the event was, the Bogards experienced good through the bad.

At the vet, they met a good Samaritan, who launched an online fundraiser to collect donations for Fang to be cremated.

Now, the family has their beloved dog’s ashes in an urn with his name engraved.

“There are selfless people that just donated money to a stranger because she cried for help, because we cried for help,” she said. “We didn’t want to leave him there, we wanted to take him home and we did.”