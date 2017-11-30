Newport News police investigating double shooting; 1 man shot in head

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a Thursday night double shooting that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

When police arrived to the area of 28th St. and Roanoke Ave. at 9:41 p.m., they say they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim, a 22-year-old Hampton man, was found shot in the head. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The second victim, a 46-year-old man, was suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs. He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say initial reports show a black SUV was traveling on Roanoke Avenue, when someone in the vehicle began shooting.

