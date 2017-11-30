Nearly 500 animals rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions at Louisa County farm

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 500 neglected animals were rescued from a Louisa County farm Wednesday night, with law enforcement describing the conditions as “deplorable.”

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a call about goats in the middle of West Old Mountain Road. When deputies returned the goats to the 40-acre farm, they discovered multitudes of animals “in distress or actually deceased already.”

The sheriff’s office told 8News Thursday morning that nine animals were found dead and more than 300 were placed in a temporary shelter.

Among the hundreds of animals that were rescued include horses, emus, goats, sheep, guinea pigs, cats, rabbits, chickens, ducks, turkeys and a peacock.

Veterinarians on scene determined that three goats and two guinea pigs had to be euthanized because of their conditions. Sgt. Mark Stanton said there was no food in some of the cages.

“It’s not something we like to do, but there was no choice in the matter in this one,” Stanton told The Central Virginian.

Volunteers from the Louisa’s Community Animal Response Team (CART) were called out to assist law enforcement and to provide necessary equipment and resources.

The rescued animals will be temporarily housed at the Louisa Fireman’s Fairgrounds.

Crews say they are in need of volunteers to help assist in the care of the animals. Those interested in volunteering are asked to contact the Louisa CART, the animal shelter or the ACO division of the sheriff’s office.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the sheriff’s office would not comment on the owner of the animals or if any warrants have been filed.