Man dies following head-on crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va (WAVY) — One person died and another was injured after a two-car crash closed a road in Newport News on Monday.

Police say officers were called to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Ivy Farms Road, and found a head-on crash blocking lanes.

Investigators have determined that a 2015 Hyundai sedan crossed the median and collided head-on with a 2011 Volkswagen. The crash blocked lanes in the area for a few hours on Monday.

Fire department crews got the driver of the Volkswagen, 23-year-old Jonquay Kyron Byrd, and took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Byrd died at the hospital two days later.

Police say the driver of the Hyundai, a 60-year-old man from Suffolk, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say investigators will be meeting with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed.