Man arrested in West Virginia linked to local armed robberies, police say

NORFOLK (WAVY) — A serial robbery suspect wanted in connection to violent crimes throughout Hampton Roads is finally off the streets, according to police.

Timothy Lee Akers, 21, was pinpointed as a suspect in several 7-Eleven robberies in Norfolk, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach after a joint effort by police.

According to court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side, Akers is from Vienna, West Virginia. He was arrested back in August by police in Vienna and it took several months and several police departments to name him as an offender in six Norfolk robberies, along with robberies in other cities.

Akers Is listed as an offender on 6 robberies in Norfolk from May 4, 2017 to May 18, 2017:

May 4 – 1881 E. Ocean View Avenue

May 4 – 7391 Halprin Drive

May 5 – 7431 Tidewater Drive

May 10 – 151 W. Little Creek Road

May 12 – 9553 Shore Drive

May 18 – 600 Thole Street

Another one of the locations listed is the Super China restaurant on Shore Drive, where police say a man was shot two times on May 12 . 10 On Your Side visited the restaurant Thursday and a woman working behind the counter told us she was there during the armed robbery. She’s relieved and happy he is off the street.

Norfolk Police said Akers is facing robbery, felonious assault, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony and wearing a mask. More charges are forthcoming.

According to Chesapeake police, they have taken out warrants for robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, wearing a mask in public & use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The charges stemmed from a robbery that occurred on May 16, 2017 at the 7-Eleven on N. Battlefield Blvd.

Akers is now sitting in the Virginia Beach jail and court documents filed in November state the defendant plans to plead guilty at a hearing scheduled for January.