Hampton police officers describe hurricane relief expereinces

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Five officers of the Hampton Police Division answered a call for aid after Hurricane Maria left Puerto Rico devastated in September.

The officers spoke with members of the media this week, detailing their weeks spent providing aid.

“I’ll always remember this experience and I think this will be the highlight of my career” Master Police Officer Raymond Feliciano said in a news release Wednesday.

The division says this response gave Feliciano a chance to check in on his father — whom he had been unable to reach in Maria’s aftermath.

10 On Your Side’s Stephanie Harris spoke with the officers on Thursday about their time in Puerto Rico.

