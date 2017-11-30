Hampton man charged with 16 counts of animal cruelty

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested a man after receiving an animal complaint on Westover Street.

On Sep. 16, officers located a malnourished pit bull canine and fifteen additional canines at a residence located in the 1st block of Westover Street. The canines were removed from the property and transported to the Animal Emergency Center located in Yorktown. Due to their condition, all 16 canines were euthanized.

Police arrested 29-year-old Trey Richard Jones, of Hampton, on Oct.8 in connection to the incident. He has been charged with 16 counts of animal cruelty and five counts of no dog license.

Jones remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.