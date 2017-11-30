Audience: Finest and Furriest

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today our studio audience was from the Norfolk Police Department and the Norfolk Animal Care Center. They were here to tell us about a great gift to give and receive this season: the Norfolk’s Finest and Furriest 2018 Calendar. Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone and Barbara Hays have teamed up to put together a calendar that you can purchase.

Stock up on the Norfolk’s Finest and Furriest 2018 Calendar today before they sell out!

Only $20 for a gift that gives all year long!

Visit FriendsOfNACC.com or call (757) 441-5505 for more information.