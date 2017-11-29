Woman indicted on charges for crash that killed JCC woman

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 30-year-old woman from Charles City is facing charges including child abuse and manslaughter for a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in James City County.

James City County police say Amanda Marie Counterman-Jobb was indicted Nov. 15 for child abuse, driving under the influence of prescription drugs, reckless driving, involuntary manslaughter (felony) and involuntary manslaughter as a result of DUI. The charges stem from a June 26 crash on Richmond Road.

Police say 50-year-old Shelia Cowles was walking in the area when she was hit by a Ford Explorer. Cowles died at the scene.

Counterman-Jobb was arrested on Nov. 21. Police say she was charged with child abuse because there was a 5-year-old in the Explorer at the time of the crash.