What’s Happening: Winter Wine Celebration, Yule Log Bonfire, and Hollydazzle

Saturday, December 2nd: Winter Wine Celebration

Give your loved one (or yourself) a one of a kind gift! Choose from a great selection of Virginia wines and wine accessories. This is the second year the Virginia Wineries Association and High Impact Events put on this celebration. While you’re shopping, enjoy high energy music and a spectacular light show.

Where: Virginia Beach Convention Center

When: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Aside from the bonfire, there will be caroling, face painting and a smorgasbord of local goodies at the Christmas Market. There’s also a “making spirits bright bar” where you can spike your hot chocolate, or sip specialty cocktails, wine or beer. Norfolk Festevents will be collecting supplies under the Christmas tree to benefit Dive Heart.

Where: TowneBank Fountain Plaza

When: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Cost: Free Admission

Saturday, December 2nd: Hollydazzle

Every year thousands head out to City Center at Oyster Point for this extravaganza.

Be entertained by a variety of acts from choral groups to dancers on four different stages.There will be a children’s area where kids can make crafts. The evening is capped off with the spectacular Bayport Credit Union Fountain of Light Fireworks Show and the lighting of the 45-foot Larry King Law tree.

Where: City Center at Oyster point

When: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Cost: Free Admission