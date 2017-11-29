VDOT to lift HOV restrictions on I-64 ahead of Express Lanes launch

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Starting Wednesday, VDOT will all all drivers to use the HOV lanes on Interstate 64 in Norfolk before starting the Express Lanes project.

Drivers should watch the overhead signs to see of the lanes are open to all traffic, or just to cars with at least one passenger. VDOT is testing the electronic tolling equipment that will charge drivers for using the lanes. This will last for about 3 weeks.

Crews are converting the 8.4 miles of HOV lanes between the I-564 Interchange to the I-264 Interchange to Express Lanes during the rush hour times of 5:00 am to 9:00 am Westbound and 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm Eastbound Monday through Friday.

Drivers who want to use the tolled lanes should have a registered E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex transponder.